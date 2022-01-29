How much did it cost to buy a home in Tahoe West Shore, CA in the the last two weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Tahoe West Shore in the past two weeks was $643. That’s $302 more than the Placer County median.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Tahoe North Shore, where the median price per square foot in the last two weeks was $737.

The best deal can be found in Lincoln, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $310.

In the past two weeks, a 2,020 square foot home on Flicker Avenue in Tahoe West Shore sold for $1,300,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of January 17th.

