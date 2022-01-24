How much did it cost to buy a home in Elk Grove West of Hwy 99, CA in the the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Elk Grove West of Hwy 99 decreased in the last week to $311. That’s $18 less than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Elk Grove West of Hwy 99 was $324.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $646.

The best deal can be found in The Delta, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $207.

In the last week, a 1,862 square foot home on Tambor Way in Elk Grove West of Hwy 99 sold for $580,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of January 17th.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.