How much did it cost to buy a home in East Sacramento, CA in the the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in East Sacramento decreased in July to $537, which is the highest in the county. That’s $205 more than the Sacramento County median. In June, the median price per square foot of a home sold in East Sacramento was $609.

After East Sacramento, the most expensive community in Sacramento County is Downtown and Midtown, where the median price per square foot in July was $490.

The best deal can be found in The Delta, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $302.

In July, a 1,488 square foot home on 40th Street in East Sacramento sold for $800,000.

