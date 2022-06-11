How much did it cost to buy a home in Roseville, California in the the last week?

Sac Bee Bot
Sac Bee Bot

The median price per square foot for a home in Roseville remained at $348 in the past week. That’s $21 less than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Roseville was $348.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Tahoe West Shore, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $777.

The best deal can be found in North Sacramento, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $328.

In the past week, a 990 square foot home on Vernon Street in Roseville sold for $345,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of May 30th.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

