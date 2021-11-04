How much did it cost to buy a home in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst, CA in the past two weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst in the last two weeks was $387. That’s $78 more than the Sacramento County median.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $513.

The best deal can be found in The Delta, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $277.

In the last two weeks, a 864 square foot home on 73rd Street in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst sold for $335,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of October 25th.

