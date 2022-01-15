How much did it cost to buy a home in Lincoln, California in the the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Lincoln increased in the past week to $401. That’s $73 more than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Lincoln was $307.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Tahoe North Shore, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $852.

The best deal can be found in Placer County foothills, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $286.

In the last week, a 1,120 square foot home on Prairie View Court in Lincoln sold for $450,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of January 3rd.

