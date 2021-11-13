How much did it cost to buy a home in East Sacramento, CA in the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in East Sacramento increased in the last week to $521, which is the highest in the county. That’s $205 more than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in East Sacramento was $513.

After East Sacramento, the most expensive community in Sacramento County is Downtown and Midtown, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $450.

The best deal can be found in Sloughhouse/Rancho Murieta/Wilton, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $261.

In the past week, a 1,438 square foot home on A Street in East Sacramento sold for $750,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of November 1st.

