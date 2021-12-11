How much did it cost to buy a home in Davis, California in the the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Davis in the last week was $502, which is the highest in the county. That’s $167 more than the Yolo County median.

After Davis, the most expensive community in Yolo County is West Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $337.

The best deal can be found in Woodland, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $322.

In the last week, a 1,501 square foot home on Concord Avenue in Davis sold for $755,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of November 29th.

