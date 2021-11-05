How much did it cost to buy a home in Truckee, California in the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Truckee decreased in October to $558. That’s $211 more than the Placer County median. In September, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Truckee was $593.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Tahoe West Shore, where the median price per square foot in October was $749.

The best deal can be found in North Sacramento, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $297.

In October, a 1,486 square foot home on Fall Court in Truckee sold for $830,000.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.