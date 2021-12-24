How much did it cost to buy a home in El Dorado County foothills, CA in the the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in El Dorado County foothills decreased in the last week to $266. That’s $62 less than the El Dorado County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in El Dorado County foothills was $293.

The most expensive community in El Dorado County is South Lake Tahoe, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $462.

The best deal can be found in Tahoe West Shore, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $132.

In the last week, a 1,688 square foot home on Topaz Lane in El Dorado County foothills sold for $450,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of December 13th.

