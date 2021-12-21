How much did it cost to buy a home in South Sacramento, CA in the the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in South Sacramento decreased in the past week to $277, which is the lowest in the county. That’s $43 less than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in South Sacramento was $282.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $561.

Outside of South Sacramento, the best deal can be found in The Delta, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $279.

In the last week, a 900 square foot home on Fitzwilliam Way in South Sacramento sold for $250,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of December 13th.

