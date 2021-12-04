How much did it cost to buy a home in Roseville, California in the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Roseville decreased in November to $318. That’s $23 less than the Placer County median. In October, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Roseville was $325.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Tahoe North Shore, where the median price per square foot in November was $631.

The best deal can be found in North Sacramento, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $302.

In November, a 2,242 square foot home on Barnwood Lane in Roseville sold for $715,000.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.