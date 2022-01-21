How much did it cost to buy a home in Tahoe North Shore, California in the the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Tahoe North Shore decreased in the last week to $534. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Tahoe North Shore was $852.

In the past week, a 1,440 square foot home on Suffolk Place in Tahoe North Shore sold for $769,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of January 10th.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.