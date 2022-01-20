How much did it cost to buy a home in Placerville, CA in the the past two weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Placerville in the last two weeks was $259, which is the lowest in the county. That’s $67 less than the El Dorado County median.

The most expensive community in El Dorado County is Tahoe West Shore, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $643.

Outside of Placerville, the best deal can be found in El Dorado County foothills, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $291.

In the last two weeks, a 2,329 square foot home on Skyline Drive in Placerville sold for $605,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of January 10th.

