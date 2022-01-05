How much did it cost to buy a home in Grass Valley/Nevada City, CA in the the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Grass Valley/Nevada City increased in the past week to $288, which is the lowest in the county. That’s $49 less than the Nevada County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Grass Valley/Nevada City was $285.

The most expensive community in Nevada County is Truckee, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $571.

Outside of Grass Valley/Nevada City, the best deal can be found in Placer County foothills, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $330.

In the past week, a 1,490 square foot home on Ridge Road in Grass Valley/Nevada City sold for $430,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of December 27th.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.