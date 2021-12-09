How much did it cost to buy a home in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst, CA in the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst increased in the last week to $386. That’s $73 more than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst was $318.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is Downtown and Midtown, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $461.

The best deal can be found in Natomas, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $288.

In the last week, a 1,125 square foot home on 13th Avenue in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst sold for $435,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of November 29th.

