How much did it cost to buy a home in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst, CA in the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst decreased in the past week to $318. That’s $3 more than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst was $367.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $566.

The best deal can be found in Elk Grove East of Hwy 99, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $233.

In the last week, a 1,098 square foot home on 20th Avenue in Oak Park/Tahoe Park/Elmhurst sold for $350,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of November 22nd.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.