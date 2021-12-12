How much did it cost to buy a home in Tahoe West Shore, CA in the the last four weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Tahoe West Shore in the last four weeks was $705, which is the highest in the county. That’s $366 more than the Placer County median.

After Tahoe West Shore, the most expensive community in Placer County is Truckee, where the median price per square foot in the past four weeks was $602.

The best deal can be found in North Sacramento, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $304.

In the past four weeks, a 2,184 square foot home on McKinney Road in Tahoe West Shore sold for $1,540,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of November 29th.

