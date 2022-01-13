How much did it cost to buy a home in Folsom, California in the the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Folsom decreased in the past week to $360. That’s $34 more than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Folsom was $399.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is Downtown and Midtown, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $583.

The best deal can be found in Natomas, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $288.

In the past week, a 2,100 square foot home on Humbug Creek Court in Folsom sold for $757,500.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of January 3rd.

