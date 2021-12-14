How much did it cost to buy a home in Plumas Lake/Yuba City, CA in the the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Plumas Lake/Yuba City decreased in the past week to $214. That’s the same price as the Yuba County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Plumas Lake/Yuba City was $237.

In the last week, a 1,478 square foot home on Cohn Avenue in Plumas Lake/Yuba City sold for $317,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of December 6th.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.