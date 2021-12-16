How much did it cost to buy a home in Grass Valley/Nevada City, CA in the the last two weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Grass Valley/Nevada City in the last two weeks was $309, which is the lowest in the county. That’s $60 less than the Nevada County median.

The most expensive community in Nevada County is Truckee, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $612.

Outside of Grass Valley/Nevada City, the best deal can be found in Placer County foothills, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $319.

In the past two weeks, a 1,440 square foot home on Alta Street in Grass Valley/Nevada City sold for $445,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of December 6th.

