How much did it cost to buy a home in El Dorado County foothills, CA in the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in El Dorado County foothills decreased in October to $297, which is the lowest in the county. That’s $35 less than the El Dorado County median. In September, the median price per square foot of a home sold in El Dorado County foothills was $306.

The most expensive community in El Dorado County is Tahoe West Shore, where the median price per square foot in October was $749.

Outside of El Dorado County foothills, the best deal can be found in Placerville, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $297.

In October, a 1,208 square foot home on Blair Road in El Dorado County foothills sold for $359,000.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.