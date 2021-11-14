How much did it cost to buy a home in Roseville, California in the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Roseville decreased in the last week to $310. That’s $25 less than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Roseville was $329.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Tahoe North Shore, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $691.

The best deal can be found in Lincoln, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $292.

In the last week, a 2,175 square foot home on Sky Ridge Court in Roseville sold for $675,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of November 1st.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.