How much did it cost to buy a home in Folsom, California in the the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Folsom decreased in the last week to $371. That’s $54 more than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Folsom was $376.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $548.

The best deal can be found in Sloughhouse/Rancho Murieta/Wilton, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $252.

In the past week, a 1,977 square foot home on John Henry Circle in Folsom sold for $735,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of December 6th.

