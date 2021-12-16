How much did it cost to buy a home in Loomis, CA in the the past three weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Loomis in the past three weeks was $368. That’s $27 more than the Placer County median.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Tahoe West Shore, where the median price per square foot in the last three weeks was $705.

The best deal can be found in Lincoln, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $301.

In the last three weeks, a 1,913 square foot home on Lawnview Court in Loomis sold for $705,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of December 6th.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.