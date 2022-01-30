How much did it cost to buy a home in East Sacramento, CA in the the past week?

Sac Bee Bot
·1 min read
Sac Bee Bot

The median price per square foot for a home in East Sacramento increased in the past week to $646, which is the highest in the county. That’s $317 more than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in East Sacramento was $502.

After East Sacramento, the most expensive community in Sacramento County is Downtown and Midtown, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $467.

The best deal can be found in The Delta, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $207.

In the last week, a 1,114 square foot home on Erlewine Circle in East Sacramento sold for $720,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of January 17th.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

