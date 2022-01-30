How much did it cost to buy a home in East Sacramento, CA in the the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in East Sacramento increased in the past week to $646, which is the highest in the county. That’s $317 more than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in East Sacramento was $502.

After East Sacramento, the most expensive community in Sacramento County is Downtown and Midtown, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $467.

The best deal can be found in The Delta, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $207.

In the last week, a 1,114 square foot home on Erlewine Circle in East Sacramento sold for $720,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of January 17th.

