How much did it cost to buy a home in Davis, California in the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Davis increased in November to $444, which is the highest in the county. That’s $105 more than the Yolo County median. In October, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Davis was $441.

After Davis, the most expensive community in Yolo County is Woodland, where the median price per square foot in November was $310.

The best deal can be found in The Delta, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $280.

In November, a 1,907 square foot home on Miller Drive in Davis sold for $848,000.

