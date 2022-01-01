How much did it cost to buy a home in Loomis, California in the the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Loomis increased in December to $370. That’s $30 more than the Placer County median. In November, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Loomis was $360.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Tahoe North Shore, where the median price per square foot in December was $721.

The best deal can be found in North Sacramento, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $309.

In December, a 1,607 square foot home on Pauline Circle in Loomis sold for $596,000.

