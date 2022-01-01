How much did it cost to buy a home in Placerville, CA in the the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Placerville decreased in December to $293. That’s $35 less than the El Dorado County median. In November, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Placerville was $312.

The most expensive community in El Dorado County is Tahoe West Shore, where the median price per square foot in December was $691.

The best deal can be found in El Dorado County foothills, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $281.

In December, a 1,975 square foot home on Jay Road in Placerville sold for $580,000.

