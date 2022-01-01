How much did it cost to buy a home in West Sacramento, CA in the the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in West Sacramento increased in December to $331. That’s $7 less than the Yolo County median. In November, the median price per square foot of a home sold in West Sacramento was $307.

The most expensive community in Yolo County is Davis, where the median price per square foot in December was $453.

The best deal can be found in The Delta, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $289.

In December, a 1,223 square foot home on Rogers Street in West Sacramento sold for $405,000.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.