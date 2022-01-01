How much did it cost to buy a home in Arden Arcade, CA in the the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Arden Arcade increased in December to $335. That’s $19 more than the Sacramento County median. In November, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Arden Arcade was $329.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in December was $464.

The best deal can be found in South Sacramento, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $286.

In December, a 1,608 square foot home on Robertson Avenue in Arden Arcade sold for $539,000.

