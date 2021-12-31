How much did it cost to buy a home in Land Park/South Land Park, CA in the the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Land Park/South Land Park increased in the past week to $392. That’s $73 more than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Land Park/South Land Park was $375.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $442.

The best deal can be found in Natomas, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $285.

In the last week, a 762 square foot home on Atherton Street in Land Park/South Land Park sold for $299,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of December 20th.

