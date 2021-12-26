How much did it cost to buy a home in Davis, California in the the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Davis increased in the last week to $446, which is the highest in the county. That’s $106 more than the Yolo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Davis was $427.

After Davis, the most expensive community in Yolo County is West Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $345.

The best deal can be found in The Delta, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $279.

In the past week, a 1,304 square foot home on Nantucket Terrace in Davis sold for $582,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of December 13th.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.