How much did it cost to buy a home in Pocket/Greenhaven, CA in the the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Pocket/Greenhaven increased in the last week to $331. That’s $15 more than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Pocket/Greenhaven was $296.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $540.

The best deal can be found in The Delta, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $266.

In the past week, a 2,053 square foot home on Park Riviera Way in Pocket/Greenhaven sold for $680,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of December 27th.

