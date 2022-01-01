How much did it cost to buy a home in Rancho Cordova, CA in the the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Rancho Cordova decreased in December to $291. That’s $25 less than the Sacramento County median. In November, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Rancho Cordova was $294.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is East Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in December was $464.

The best deal can be found in South Sacramento, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $286.

In December, a 2,113 square foot home on Mandolin Way in Rancho Cordova sold for $615,000.

