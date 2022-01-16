How much did it cost to buy a home in Natomas, California in the the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Natomas increased in the past week to $288, which is the lowest in the county. That’s $38 less than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Natomas was $281.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is Downtown and Midtown, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $583.

Outside of Natomas, the best deal can be found in Rancho Cordova, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $294.

In the past week, a 1,875 square foot home on Amnest Way in Natomas sold for $540,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of January 3rd.

