How much did it cost to buy a home in Davis, California in the the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Davis decreased in the past week to $441, which is the highest in the county. That’s $78 more than the Yolo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Davis was $540.

After Davis, the most expensive community in Yolo County is Woodland, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $340.

The best deal can be found in The Delta, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $260.

In the past week, a 2,789 square foot home on Cannery Loop in Davis sold for $1,230,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of August 1st.

