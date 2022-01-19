How much did it cost to buy a home in Woodland, California in the the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Woodland in the last week was $309. That’s $13 less than the Yolo County median.

The most expensive community in Yolo County is Davis, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $464.

The best deal can be found in The Delta, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $301.

In the last week, a 1,032 square foot home on Sutter Street in Woodland sold for $319,452.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of January 10th.

