How much did it cost to buy a home in Rancho Cordova, CA in the the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Rancho Cordova decreased in the last week to $294. That’s $32 less than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Rancho Cordova was $301.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is Downtown and Midtown, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $583.

The best deal can be found in Natomas, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $288.

In the last week, a 2,004 square foot home on Railway Circle in Rancho Cordova sold for $590,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of January 3rd.

