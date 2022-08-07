How much did it cost to buy a home in Lincoln, California in the the past week?

Sac Bee Bot
·1 min read
Sac Bee Bot

The median price per square foot for a home in Lincoln decreased in the past week to $317. That’s $37 less than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Lincoln was $332.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Tahoe North Shore, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $921.

The best deal can be found in Rocklin, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $311.

In the last week, a 2,536 square foot home on Duckhorn Lane in Lincoln sold for $805,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of July 25th.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

