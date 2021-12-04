How much did it cost to buy a home in El Dorado County foothills, CA in the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in El Dorado County foothills decreased in the past week to $273, which is the lowest in the county. That’s $61 less than the El Dorado County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in El Dorado County foothills was $282.

The most expensive community in El Dorado County is South Lake Tahoe, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $424.

Outside of El Dorado County foothills, the best deal can be found in Placerville, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $299.

In the past week, a 1,644 square foot home on Sierra Springs Drive in El Dorado County foothills sold for $450,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of November 22nd.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.