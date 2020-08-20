How Much Did Brigham Minerals'(NYSE:MNRL) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Year?

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) share price slid 40% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 20%. Brigham Minerals hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. It's down 2.3% in the last seven days.

View our latest analysis for Brigham Minerals

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Brigham Minerals managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

We don't see any weakness in the Brigham Minerals' dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Brigham Minerals in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Brigham Minerals, it has a TSR of -35% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 20% in the last year, Brigham Minerals shareholders might be miffed that they lost 35% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 7.9%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Brigham Minerals better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Brigham Minerals (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Story continues