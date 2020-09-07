How Much Did Beacon Roofing Supply's(NASDAQ:BECN) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Three Years?

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) share price has gained 14% in the last three months. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. After all, the share price is down 31% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

We know that Beacon Roofing Supply has been profitable in the past. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 18% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worth investigating Beacon Roofing Supply further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Beacon Roofing Supply stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Beacon Roofing Supply provided a TSR of 1.8% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 1.6% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Beacon Roofing Supply has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Beacon Roofing Supply is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

