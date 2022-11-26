How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Natomas last week?

  • 1/6

    How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Natomas last week?

    Google Streetview
  • 2/6

    How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Natomas last week?

    Google Streetview
  • 3/6

    How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Natomas last week?

    Google Streetview
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/6

    How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Natomas last week?

    Google Streetview
  • 5/6

    How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Natomas last week?

    Google Streetview
  • 6/6

    How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Natomas last week?

    Google Streetview
Sac Bee Bot
·4 min read

A house in Sacramento that sold for $850,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the last week.

In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $610,882. The average price per square foot ended up at $274.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Nov. 14., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $530,000, detached house in the 400 block of Uccello Way

    The property in the 400 block of Uccello Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $530,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 1,689 square feet. The price per square foot is $314.

  2. $534,000, single-family residence in the 3400 block of Soda Way

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 3400 block of Soda Way in Sacramento. The price was $534,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 2,320 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $230.

  3. $550,000, single-family house in the 3900 block of Po River Way

    The sale of the single-family residence in the 3900 block of Po River Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $550,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 1,774 square feet. The price per square foot was $310.

  4. $550,000, single-family home in the first block of Tulip Ridge Court

    The 2,161 square-foot single-family house in the first block of Tulip Ridge Court, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $550,000, $255 per square foot. The house was built in 2020.

  5. $605,000, single-family residence in the 2900 block of Holdrege Way

    The 2,494 square-foot single-family home in the 2900 block of Holdrege Way in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $605,000, $243 per square foot. The house was built in 2004.

  6. $615,000, single-family house in the 4900 block of Westlake Parkway

    The property in the 4900 block of Westlake Parkway in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $615,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,291 square feet. The price per square foot is $268.

  7. $692,000, single-family home in the 300 block of Olivadi Way

    The sale of the single family residence in the 300 block of Olivadi Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $692,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,930 square feet. The price per square foot was $236.

  8. $750,000, detached house in the 600 block of Alcantar Circle

    The property in the 600 block of Alcantar Circle in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,561 square feet. The price per square foot is $293.

  9. $800,000, single-family home in the 1500 block of Golden Cypress Way

    The sale of the single family residence in the 1500 block of Golden Cypress Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $800,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,862 square feet. The price per square foot was $280.

  10. $850,000, single-family house in the 5600 block of John Runge Street

    The 3,599 square-foot single-family residence in the 5600 block of John Runge Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $850,000, $236 per square foot. The house was built in 2004.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Lamb sets table on Thanksgiving as Cowboys beat Giants 28-20

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb could only smile when officials upheld an out-of-bounds call on what the Dallas receiver hoped would be a touchdown on his second one-handed catch of the game. He had to settle for setting up three TDs instead. Lamb put the Cowboys in position for one of Dak Prescott's two scoring passes to Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott's TD run in a 28-20 victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. The toe-tapping TD Lamb thought he set up for himself instead b

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier had three assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven’t lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves. Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey dur

  • Ayton, Booker lead Suns to 108-102 win over Pistons

    PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds, Devin Booker added 21 points and the Phoenix Suns stayed on top of the Western Conference with a 108-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Suns have won three straight games and four of five. The Suns led 84-79 going into the fourth quarter. They pushed it to 94-85 by midway through the fourth, but the feisty Pistons scored the next eight points. Ayton's putback slam on Booker's missed layup gave

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals