How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Natomas last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $850,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in the last week.

In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $610,882. The average price per square foot ended up at $274.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Nov. 14., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$530,000, detached house in the 400 block of Uccello Way The property in the 400 block of Uccello Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $530,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 1,689 square feet. The price per square foot is $314. $534,000, single-family residence in the 3400 block of Soda Way A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 3400 block of Soda Way in Sacramento. The price was $534,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 2,320 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $230. $550,000, single-family house in the 3900 block of Po River Way The sale of the single-family residence in the 3900 block of Po River Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $550,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 1,774 square feet. The price per square foot was $310. $550,000, single-family home in the first block of Tulip Ridge Court The 2,161 square-foot single-family house in the first block of Tulip Ridge Court, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $550,000, $255 per square foot. The house was built in 2020. $605,000, single-family residence in the 2900 block of Holdrege Way The 2,494 square-foot single-family home in the 2900 block of Holdrege Way in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $605,000, $243 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. $615,000, single-family house in the 4900 block of Westlake Parkway The property in the 4900 block of Westlake Parkway in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $615,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,291 square feet. The price per square foot is $268. $692,000, single-family home in the 300 block of Olivadi Way The sale of the single family residence in the 300 block of Olivadi Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $692,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,930 square feet. The price per square foot was $236. $750,000, detached house in the 600 block of Alcantar Circle The property in the 600 block of Alcantar Circle in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,561 square feet. The price per square foot is $293. $800,000, single-family home in the 1500 block of Golden Cypress Way The sale of the single family residence in the 1500 block of Golden Cypress Way in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $800,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,862 square feet. The price per square foot was $280. $850,000, single-family house in the 5600 block of John Runge Street The 3,599 square-foot single-family residence in the 5600 block of John Runge Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $850,000, $236 per square foot. The house was built in 2004.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.