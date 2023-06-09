How Much It Costs To Live Comfortably in 20 West Coast Cities
The cost of living continues to rise across the U.S.
With inflation causing a rapid rise in the price of food, gas and housing costs, it seems like it's hard to keep up with how expensive everything is becoming. Maybe you're even considering moving to another location to see whether you can save more money.
We've collected data on some of the most popular growing cities in the U.S. to show you how much it costs to live there. We've analyzed the housing, food, healthcare and transportation costs to get an idea of what you need to make in order to live in each location.
Here's how much it costs to live comfortably in 20 West Coast cities.
Mesa, Arizona
Total Cost for Homeowner: $107,010
Total Cost for Renter: $83,682
Median Income: $65,725
Monthly Mortgage: $2,720
Monthly Rent Cost: $1,748
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,112
Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,043
Annual Utilities Costs: $4,227
Annual Transportation Costs: $6,477
Mesa is a popular retirement destination but also boasts 10 colleges with over 40,000 enrolled students, giving it a mix of all ages. It is known for outdoor activities, beautiful desert landscape and, of course, a lot of sunny days year round. Rent is under $1,800 per month, and grocery costs are 3% lower than the national average, making Mesa less expensive than some of the big cities nearby. But you still need to make a lot more than the median income to live comfortably in Mesa.
Las Vegas
Total Cost for Homeowners: $107,594
Total Cost for Renters: $87,036
Median Income: $61,356
Monthly Mortgage: $2,643
Monthly Rent Cost: $1,786
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,380
Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,071
Annual Utilities Costs: $4,333
Annual Transportation Costs: $7,301
Las Vegas is one of the more famous cities in the West, with a population over 600,000. Las Vegas is known for its extravagant casinos and nightlife, but it also boasts a large suburban community, professional sports teams and tons of outdoor activities. The cost of living is relatively low compared to other large cities, with rent under $1,800 per month, but costs are rising for transportation. You need around $87,000 per year to live comfortably in Vegas.
Stockton, California
Total Cost for Homeowners: $109,349
Total Cost for Renters: $91,418
Median Income: $63,916
Monthly Mortgage: $2,713
Monthly Rent Cost: $1,966
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,464
Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,490
Annual Utilities Costs: $4,599
Annual Transportation Costs: $6,563
Stockton is a smaller city in northern California that has a relatively low cost of living compared to the largest cities in the southern part of the state. With larger cities such as Sacramento, San Francisco and San Jose within driving distance, Stockton offers a lower cost of living while still being able to commute to a high-paying job in one of those cities.
Monthly rent is just under $2,000, which is very reasonable for California, but utilities and transportation are both well over the national average. You need to make about 43% more than the median income in Stockton to live comfortably as a renter.
Sacramento, California
Total Cost for Homeowners: $115,147
Total Cost for Renters: $93,185
Median Income: $71,047
Monthly Mortgage: $2,982
Monthly Rent Cost: $2,067
Annual Grocery Costs: $ 5,769.12
Annual Healthcare Costs: $ 4,852.28
Annual Utilities Costs: $ 4,341.24
Annual Transportation Costs: $ 6,829.76
Sacramento is the capital city of California and boasts big-city amenities without the overcrowded feeling of places like Los Angeles or San Francisco. Sacramento offers a reasonable cost of living, (relatively) low housing costs, and fair weather for most of the year. Groceries and transportation are expensive (10% to 20% over the national average), but healthcare is 11% cheaper than average.
Henderson, Nevada
Total Cost for Homeowners: $116,026
Total Cost for Renters: $87,277
Median Income: $79,611
Monthly Mortgage: $3,203
Monthly Rent Cost: $1,825
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,506
Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,070
Annual Utilities Costs: $4,253
Annual Transportation Costs: $6,909
Henderson is one of the larger cities in the state, located about 20 miles outside Las Vegas. It offers many amenities, such as great shopping and dining, as well as lots of recreational activities. The cost of living is lower than in Vegas -- the median income is nearly enough for a renter to live comfortably. With monthly rent around $1,800 and utilities under $4,300 per year, Henderson is one of the best places to live on the West Coast.
Vancouver, Washington
Total Cost for Homeowners: $116,715
Total Cost for Renters: $85,116
Median Income: $67,462
Monthly Mortgage: $3,513
Monthly Rent Cost: $1,836
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,322
Annual Healthcare Costs: $4,961
Annual Utilities Costs: $3,146
Annual Transportation Costs: $7,097
Vancouver is a smaller city at the very southern part of the state, with close proximity to Portland, Oregon. Located on the Columbia River, Vancouver has many outdoor activities, including hiking, boating, fishing and more. Rent and utility costs are low, making it one of the more affordable places to live in the Northwest.
Chandler, Arizona
Total Cost for Homeowners: $119,555
Total Cost for Renters: $90,713
Median Income: $91,299
Monthly Mortgage: $3,239
Monthly Rent Cost: $2,038
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,206
Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,043
Annual Utilities Costs: $4,291
Annual Transportation Costs: $6,364
Chandler is a growing city outside of Phoenix that is a diverse suburban community with a population over 250,000. With easy access to Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa, and relatively affordable housing costs, Chandler is a popular place for families. The median income is enough for renters to live well in Chandler, where groceries and healthcare are cheaper than the national average and transportation is not nearly as expensive as in the other Western cities on this list.
Reno, Nevada
Total Cost for Homeowners: $121,353
Total Cost for Renters: $84,252
Median Income: $67,557
Monthly Mortgage: 33,391
Monthly Rent Cost: $1,845
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,380
Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,218
Annual Utilities Costs: $4,037
Annual Transportation Costs: $5,352
Reno is a city near the California border, just 20 miles from beautiful Lake Tahoe. Reno has a low cost of living compared to most Western cities, with rent around $1,850 per month and utility costs of under $350 per month. It's an elevated city near the mountains, giving it a more mild climate than places like Las Vegas.
Portland, Oregon
Total Cost for Homeowners: $128,311
Total Cost for Renters: $84,833
Median Income: $78,476
Monthly Mortgage: $3,391
Monthly Rent Cost: $1,772
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,454
Annual Healthcare Costs: $4,940
Annual Utilities Costs: $3,374
Annual Transportation Costs: $7,381
Portland boasts big-city vibes. While the cost of homes has risen a lot in recent years, rent averages just under $1,800 per month, making it one of the least expensive cities on our list. Add in the mild climate, and monthly costs are much lower than more extreme temperature cities -- utilities are 20% cheaper than the national average. Transportation can be expensive, though -- 30% higher than average -- and a renter needs around $85,000 per year to live comfortably there.
Riverside, California
Total Cost for Homeowners: $135,178
Total Cost for Renters: $102,663
Median Income: $76,755
Monthly Mortgage: $3,781
Monthly Rent Cost: $2,427
Annual Grocery Costs: $ 5,511.43
Annual Healthcare Costs: $ 5,670.08
Annual Utilities Costs: $ 4,155.43
Annual Transportation Costs: $ 6,875.22
Riverside is located east of Los Angeles and offers a suburban feel with tons of outdoor activities, restaurants and, of course, the birthplace of the U.S. naval orange. Riverside requires a six-figure salary to feel comfortable living there, with rent costs near $2,500 per month and transportation costing nearly $7,000 annually -- 21% above the national average. Housing is expensive in Riverside, but it's less than neighboring Los Angeles.
Santa Ana, California
Total Cost for Homeowners: $160,501
Total Cost for Renters: $109,947
Median Income: $77,283
Monthly Mortgage: $4,939
Monthly Rent Cost: $2,833
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,364
Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,092
Annual Utilities Costs: $4,134
Annual Transportation Costs: $6,392
Santa Ana is a suburban town with safe neighborhoods, bikeable streets and tons of restaurants and coffee shops. It is within driving distance to Huntington Beach and boasts a mild climate. But all of this comes at a cost: Residents need to make nearly $100,00 annually to feel comfortable living there. Monthly rent is over $2,800, and a renter needs about 42% over the median income to live comfortably.
Anaheim, California
Total Cost for Homeowners: $172,511
Total Cost for Renters: $107,916
Median Income: $81,806
Monthly Mortgage: $5,413
Monthly Rent Cost: $2,721
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,390
Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,092
Annual Utilities Costs: $4,113
Annual Transportation Costs: $6,705
Anaheim is famously known for being the home of Disneyland. It also has professional sports teams and a large suburban community of over 400,000 residents. Housing is expensive, though, with monthly rent averaging over $2,700, and transportation costs are 18% higher than the national average. To rent near the "House of Mouse" comfortably, you need to make almost $108,000 per year, which is 32% more than the median income in Anaheim.
Long Beach, California
Total Cost for Homeowners: $174,668
Total Cost for Renters: $99,842
Median Income: $71,150
Monthly Mortgage: $5,348
Monthly Rent Cost: $2,230
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,359
Annual Healthcare Costs: $4,727
Annual Utilities Costs: $4,100
Annual Transportation Costs: $8,972
Long Beach is a cool beach town with tons of activities for the whole family. It's also a large suburban community with nearly 500,000 residents. Long Beach is lower-cost than many California beach towns, but it also has a higher crime rate than many as well. Monthly rent clocks in around $2,200, while utility costs are only $4,100 per year and healthcare is really affordable, 13% less than the national average. But transportation is high, with the average household paying 58% more than the U.S. average. You need to be 40% over the median income to live comfortably in Long Beach.
Seattle
Total Cost for Homeowners: $182,097
Total Cost for Renters: $95,637
Median Income: $105,931
Monthly Mortgage: $5,817
Monthly Rent Cost: $2,215
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,717
Annual Healthcare Costs: $4,809
Annual Utilities Costs: $2,905
Annual Transportation Costs: $7,813
Seattle is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest, with a population of over 700,000. It has grown into one of the biggest port cities on the West Coast and boasts an eclectic mix of downtown and suburban neighborhoods. Housing has become very expensive, with average homes selling for over $800,000. But rent is modest, with the average household paying around $2,200 per month. Utilities are low -- 31% lower than the U.S. average -- due to a temperate climate and the rare need for air conditioning. Seattle has one of the highest median salaries in the U.S., more than enough for a renter to live quite comfortably.
Oakland, California
Total Cost for Homeowners: $182,396
Total Cost for Renters: $111,105
Median Income: $85,628
Monthly Mortgage: $5,668
Monthly Rent Cost: $2,698
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,853
Annual Healthcare Costs: $6,368
Annual Utilities Costs: $3,813
Annual Transportation Costs: $7,148
Oakland, located in the East Bay across from San Francisco, is a large business-oriented city. It has some of the highest crime rates per capita in California, so you need to know areas to avoid. Oakland is very expensive, with groceries 11% over the national average, healthcare 17% over and transportation 26% above average. You need to earn 30% over the median salary to live comfortably in Oakland.
Los Angeles
Total Cost for Homeowners: $196,321
Total Cost for Renters: $116,825
Median Income: $69,778
Monthly Mortgage: $6,202
Monthly Rent Cost: $2,890
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,475
Annual Healthcare Costs: $4,907
Annual Utilities Costs: $3,957
Annual Transportation Costs: $9,392
Los Angeles is one of the biggest cities in the United States, with a population of over 4 million. It is sprawling, with many high-rise buildings as well as suburban neighborhoods. It's the center of the entertainment industry (Hollywood) and host to many celebrity and wealthy business owners. Bottom line: Living in Los Angeles is expensive. You need to earn nearly $120,000 to be comfortable, and probably double that in many locations of the city.
San Diego
Total Cost for Homeowners: $197,225
Total Cost for Renters: $116,398
Median Income: $89,457
Monthly Mortgage: $6,402
Monthly Rent Cost: $3,034
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,769
Annual Healthcare Costs: $4,852
Annual Utilities Costs: $4,341
Annual Transportation Costs: $6,830
San Diego is the quintessential beach town and big city, all in one. It boasts a beautiful coastline and beach boardwalk, and a bustling downtown that is home to many sports franchises. All of this equates to a very high cost of living. Homes sell for over $1 million on average, and rent is over $3,000 per month. A renter needs to exceed the median income by 30% to be comfortable there -- and probably more the closer you live to the beach.
San Jose, California
Total Cost for Homeowners: $262,998
Total Cost for Renters: $123,865
Median Income: $125,075
Monthly Mortgage: $8,915
Monthly Rent Cost: $3,118
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,979
Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,872
Annual Utilities Costs: $4,088
Annual Transportation Costs: $8,580
San Jose is a tech hub that is home to many startups and fast-growing tech companies. It is also one of the most expensive places to live in California. With monthly rent over $3,100, high transportation costs and housing averaging $1.3 million per sale, you need to make a lot to live there. Fortunately, tech workers make a lot of money -- so the median salary is enough for most renters to live quite comfortably.
Irvine, California
Total Cost for Homeowners: $263,660
Total Cost for Renters: $117,021
Median Income: $114,027
Monthly Mortgage: $9,227
Monthly Rent Cost: $3,117
Annual Grocery Costs: $5,554
Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,092
Annual Utilities Costs: $4,151
Annual Transportation Costs: $6,307
Irvine is another tech city that has headquarters of major companies like Blizzard Entertainment. This makes it attractive to young professionals but also a very expensive place to live. Monthly rents top $3,100, and homes sell for nearly $1.3 million. You need to make well above six figures to live comfortably in Irvine -- and many do.
San Francisco
Total Cost for Homeowners: $264,872
Total Cost for Renters: $133,480
Median Income: $126,187
Monthly Mortgage: $8,911
Monthly Rent Cost: $3,436
Annual Grocery Costs: $6,132
Annual Healthcare Costs: $6,264
Annual Utilities Costs: $4,117
Annual Transportation Costs: $8,989
San Francisco is one of the largest cities on the West Coast and also one of the most expensive. Houses sell for nearly $1.3 million on average, monthly rents are around $3,500 and transportation costs are a whopping 58% higher than the U.S. average. This makes it hard to live there if you make under six figures. The median household income is around $126,000, but a renter needs closer to $133,000 to live comfortably in San Francisco.
Methodology: To find how much you need to live comfortably in major West Coast cities, GOBankingRates analyzed the highest population cities in this region based on the following factors: [1] 2023 home value index for single-family homes by city, [2] 2023 Zillow Observed Rental Index by City, both sourced from Zillow Housing Data; cost-of-living indexes for each city by expenditure category; [3] cost of living for groceries, [4] cost of living for transportation, [5] cost of living for healthcare, [6] cost of living for utilities for each city, all sourced from Sperlings' Best Places. These indexes were multiplied by the median annual expenditure cost for each category as sourced from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Annual Expenditures; [7] The median household income for each city as sourced from the American Consumer Survey from the US Census. GOBankingRates then calculated an annual cost of a 30-year mortgage amount using the 30-year national fixed mortgage rate sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. With all these factors, GOBankingRates used the 50/30/20 rule to calculate the required salary someone would need to live comfortably in each city and sorted the data to show the lowest to highest salaries needed to buy a home. All information is up to date as of May 30, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Live Comfortably in 20 West Coast Cities