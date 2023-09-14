How Much It Costs To Live Comfortably in 20 Major Southern Cities
America is a large country, and the cost of living varies dramatically from region to region, state to state and city to city. For example, Hawaii is the most expensive state in the nation, requiring residents to earn a living wage of nearly $133,000 per year to make ends meet. On the other hand, you can get by in the cheapest state, Mississippi, with just $52,000 annually.
GOBankingRates recently examined how much money you need to live comfortably in 20 major Southern cities. Here's what it costs as a renter and homeowner in the most populated metropolises.
Houston
Median household income: $56,019
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $83,579
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $82,598
The average annual mortgage cost is $19,068, and the average annual rent cost is $19,559.
San Antonio, Texas
Median household income: $55,084
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $77,265.47
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $79,038.80
The average annual mortgage cost is $18,826, and the average annual rent cost is $17,939.
Dallas
Median household income: $58,231
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,779.45
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $91,280.32
The average annual mortgage cost is $23,139, and the average annual rent cost is $21,388.
Austin, Texas
Median household income: $78,965
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $89,689
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $127,124
The average annual mortgage cost is $41,473, and the average annual rent cost is $22,756.
Jacksonville, Florida
Median household income: $58,263
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $84,521
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $87,642
The average annual mortgage cost is $22,019, and the average annual rent cost is $20,458.
Charlotte, North Carolina
Median household income: $68,367
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $86,929
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $97,639
The average annual mortgage cost is $27,625, and the average annual rent cost is $22,270.
Fort Worth, Texas
Median household income: $67,927
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,407
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $88,955
The average annual mortgage cost is $22,136, and the average annual rent cost is $21,362.
Washington, D.C.
Median household income: $93,547
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $111,019
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $153,652
The average annual mortgage cost is $51,685, and the average annual rent cost is $30,368.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Median household income: $59,679
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $72,492
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $70,870
The average annual mortgage cost is $14,190, and the average annual rent cost is $15,001.
Louisville, Kentucky
Median household income: $58,357
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $73,670
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $75,445
The average annual mortgage cost is $16,775, and the average annual rent cost is $15,888.
Baltimore
Median household income: $54,124
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $84,912
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $69,659
The average annual mortgage cost is $12,376, and the average annual rent cost is $20,002.
El Paso, Texas
Median household income: $51,325
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $77,011
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $69,729
The average annual mortgage cost is $14,637, and the average annual rent cost is $18,278.
Atlanta
Median household income: $69,164
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $94,465
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $105,626
The average annual mortgage cost is $29,864, and the average annual rent cost is $24,283.
Raleigh, North Carolina
Median household income: $72,996
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $82,803
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $102,651
The average annual mortgage cost is $30,554, and the average annual rent cost is $20,631.
Miami
Median household income: $47,860
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $126,489
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $133,707
The average annual mortgage cost is $42,303, and the average annual rent cost is $38,694.
Virginia Beach
Median household income: $81,810
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,671
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $98,400
The average annual mortgage cost is $27,142, and the average annual rent cost is $21,777.
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Median household income: $52,438
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $71,478
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $69,375
The average annual mortgage cost is $13,946.10, and the average annual rent cost is $14,997.55.
New Orleans
Median household income: $45,594
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,515
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $82,486
The average annual mortgage cost is $18,297, and the average annual rent cost is $20,811.
Tampa, Florida
Median household income: $59,893
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $98,250
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $101,761
The average annual mortgage cost is $28,407, and the average annual rent cost is $26,652.
Arlington, Texas
Median household income: $65,481
Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $89,844
Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $93,527
The average annual mortgage cost is $22,634, and the average annual rent cost is $20,793.
Methodology: To find How Much You Need to Live Comfortably in Major Southern Cities, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 50 populated US cities for the following factors; [1] May 2023 Home Value for Single Family Homes, [2] May 2023 Rent Prices, both sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and Zillow Observed Rental Index, Cost of Living Indexes for each city by expenditure; [3] Cost of Living Index for Groceries,[4] Cost of Living Index for Transportation, [5] Cost of Living Index for Healthcare, [6] Cost of Living Index for Utilities all sourced from Sperlings' Best Places. These indexes were multiplied by the median annual expenditure cost for each category as sourced from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. GOBankingRates then calculated an annual cost of a 30-year mortgage amount using the 30-Year National Fixed Rate Mortgage Rate sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. With all these factors, GOBankingRates used the 50/30/20 rule to calculate the required salary someone would need to earn to live comfortably in each city and sorted the data. Southern states include AL, AR, DC, DE, FL, GA, KY, LA, MD, MS, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WV. All information is up to date as of June 27, 2023.
