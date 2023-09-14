How Much It Costs To Live Comfortably in 20 Major Southern Cities

Larry Gibson / iStock.com

America is a large country, and the cost of living varies dramatically from region to region, state to state and city to city. For example, Hawaii is the most expensive state in the nation, requiring residents to earn a living wage of nearly $133,000 per year to make ends meet. On the other hand, you can get by in the cheapest state, Mississippi, with just $52,000 annually.

Buying a House? Here's How To Get a 4% Mortgage Rate

Also: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

GOBankingRates recently examined how much money you need to live comfortably in 20 major Southern cities. Here's what it costs as a renter and homeowner in the most populated metropolises.

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Houston

Median household income: $56,019

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $83,579

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $82,598

The average annual mortgage cost is $19,068, and the average annual rent cost is $19,559.

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 6 Worst Purchases To Make in an Economic Downturn

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

©Shutterstock.com

San Antonio, Texas

Median household income: $55,084

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $77,265.47

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $79,038.80

The average annual mortgage cost is $18,826, and the average annual rent cost is $17,939.

Read: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Dallas

Median household income: $58,231

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,779.45

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $91,280.32

The average annual mortgage cost is $23,139, and the average annual rent cost is $21,388.

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Austin, Texas

Median household income: $78,965

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $89,689

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $127,124

The average annual mortgage cost is $41,473, and the average annual rent cost is $22,756.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville, Florida

Median household income: $58,263

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $84,521

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $87,642

Story continues

The average annual mortgage cost is $22,019, and the average annual rent cost is $20,458.

skiserge1 / iStock.com

Charlotte, North Carolina

Median household income: $68,367

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $86,929

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $97,639

The average annual mortgage cost is $27,625, and the average annual rent cost is $22,270.

Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Europe? Check Out the Prices in These 8 Cities

©Shutterstock.com

Fort Worth, Texas

Median household income: $67,927

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,407

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $88,955

The average annual mortgage cost is $22,136, and the average annual rent cost is $21,362.

Orhan Cam / Shutterstock.com

Washington, D.C.

Median household income: $93,547

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $111,019

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $153,652

The average annual mortgage cost is $51,685, and the average annual rent cost is $30,368.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Median household income: $59,679

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $72,492

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $70,870

The average annual mortgage cost is $14,190, and the average annual rent cost is $15,001.

©Shutterstock.com

Louisville, Kentucky

Median household income: $58,357

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $73,670

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $75,445

The average annual mortgage cost is $16,775, and the average annual rent cost is $15,888.

Grant Cardone: 'Nobody Becomes Wealthy Because of a Salary' -- Here's What You Need To Focus On Instead

Majestic_Aerials / Getty Images

Baltimore

Median household income: $54,124

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $84,912

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $69,659

The average annual mortgage cost is $12,376, and the average annual rent cost is $20,002.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

El Paso, Texas

Median household income: $51,325

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $77,011

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $69,729

The average annual mortgage cost is $14,637, and the average annual rent cost is $18,278.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Atlanta

Median household income: $69,164

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $94,465

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $105,626

The average annual mortgage cost is $29,864, and the average annual rent cost is $24,283.

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Raleigh, North Carolina

Median household income: $72,996

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $82,803

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $102,651

The average annual mortgage cost is $30,554, and the average annual rent cost is $20,631.

'Get Rich Slow': Dave Ramsey Offers the Key to Lasting Wealth

thierryt / Shutterstock.com

Miami

Median household income: $47,860

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $126,489

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $133,707

The average annual mortgage cost is $42,303, and the average annual rent cost is $38,694.

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

Virginia Beach

Median household income: $81,810

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,671

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $98,400

The average annual mortgage cost is $27,142, and the average annual rent cost is $21,777.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Median household income: $52,438

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $71,478

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $69,375

The average annual mortgage cost is $13,946.10, and the average annual rent cost is $14,997.55.

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Orleans

Median household income: $45,594

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,515

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $82,486

The average annual mortgage cost is $18,297, and the average annual rent cost is $20,811.

I'm a Millionaire: Why I'm Not Passing Generational Wealth to My Kids

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Tampa, Florida

Median household income: $59,893

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $98,250

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $101,761

The average annual mortgage cost is $28,407, and the average annual rent cost is $26,652.

CK Foto / Shutterstock.com

Arlington, Texas

Median household income: $65,481

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $89,844

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $93,527

The average annual mortgage cost is $22,634, and the average annual rent cost is $20,793.

Methodology: To find How Much You Need to Live Comfortably in Major Southern Cities, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 50 populated US cities for the following factors; [1] May 2023 Home Value for Single Family Homes, [2] May 2023 Rent Prices, both sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and Zillow Observed Rental Index, Cost of Living Indexes for each city by expenditure; [3] Cost of Living Index for Groceries,[4] Cost of Living Index for Transportation, [5] Cost of Living Index for Healthcare, [6] Cost of Living Index for Utilities all sourced from Sperlings' Best Places. These indexes were multiplied by the median annual expenditure cost for each category as sourced from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. GOBankingRates then calculated an annual cost of a 30-year mortgage amount using the 30-Year National Fixed Rate Mortgage Rate sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. With all these factors, GOBankingRates used the 50/30/20 rule to calculate the required salary someone would need to earn to live comfortably in each city and sorted the data. Southern states include AL, AR, DC, DE, FL, GA, KY, LA, MD, MS, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WV. All information is up to date as of June 27, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Live Comfortably in 20 Major Southern Cities