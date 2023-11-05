How Much It Costs To Drive the ‘Ugliest’ Cars of 2023

©Tesla

Car styles continue to evolve, but some might argue that certain models have taken a step too far and have gone from modern to unappealing. Car culture blog Jalopnik asked its readers to select their picks for the ugliest cars you can buy right now — and their selections did not disappoint.

Autos: 7 Sports Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Here’s a look at the ugliest cars of the year, plus, how much it would cost to drive one.

Also see surprising places to get used cars for under $20,000.

Fabian Kirchbauer / Fabian Kirchbauer Photography

BMW i7 M70

Starting MSRP: $168,500

More Bang for Your Buck: These Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

Be Aware: 6 Used Cars To Stay Away From

Tramino / Getty Images

BMW iX

Starting MSRP: $87,100

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here’s the Most You Should Spend on a Monthly Car Payment

Uwe Fischer / BMW Group

BMW M3

Starting MSRP: $76,995

©BMW

BMW M4

Starting MSRP: $79,095

Jens Mommens / Shutterstock.com

BMW XM

Starting MSRP: $159,000

Gas Station Scam: How ‘Pump Switching’ Works and How To Avoid It

©Cadillac

Cadillac Celestiq

Estimated starting MSRP: $340,000, according to Car and Driver

©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Silverado

Starting MSRP: $36,300

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Chevrolet Silverado HD

Starting MSRP: $43,400

Read More: Don’t Buy a Car at a Dealership on This Day of the Week

©Jeep

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Starting MSRP: $91,140

©Kia

Kia EV6

Starting MSRP: $42,600

Mercedes-Benz AG / Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S

Starting MSRP: $129,050

Stellantis / © 2022 Stellantis

Ram ProMaster

Starting MSRP: $43,615

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

©Subaru

Subaru Solterra

Starting MSRP: $44,995

©Tesla

Tesla Cybertruck

Expected starting MSRP: $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book

©Tesla

Tesla Model Y

Starting MSRP: $46,630

©Toyota

Toyota bZ4X

Starting MSRP: $42,000

©Toyota

Toyota GR Supra

Starting MSRP: $44,640

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Drive the ‘Ugliest’ Cars of 2023