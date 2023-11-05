How Much It Costs To Drive the ‘Ugliest’ Cars of 2023
Car styles continue to evolve, but some might argue that certain models have taken a step too far and have gone from modern to unappealing. Car culture blog Jalopnik asked its readers to select their picks for the ugliest cars you can buy right now — and their selections did not disappoint.
Here’s a look at the ugliest cars of the year, plus, how much it would cost to drive one.
BMW i7 M70
Starting MSRP: $168,500
BMW iX
Starting MSRP: $87,100
BMW M3
Starting MSRP: $76,995
BMW M4
Starting MSRP: $79,095
BMW XM
Starting MSRP: $159,000
Cadillac Celestiq
Estimated starting MSRP: $340,000, according to Car and Driver
Chevrolet Silverado
Starting MSRP: $36,300
Chevrolet Silverado HD
Starting MSRP: $43,400
Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Starting MSRP: $91,140
Kia EV6
Starting MSRP: $42,600
Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S
Starting MSRP: $129,050
Ram ProMaster
Starting MSRP: $43,615
Subaru Solterra
Starting MSRP: $44,995
Tesla Cybertruck
Expected starting MSRP: $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book
Tesla Model Y
Starting MSRP: $46,630
Toyota bZ4X
Starting MSRP: $42,000
Toyota GR Supra
Starting MSRP: $44,640
