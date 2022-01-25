How Much It Costs To Buy a Home in These Popular Winter Vacation Destinations

Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

Whether you're someone who likes to hit the slopes or flee cold weather for warmer climates, you may be considering purchasing a second home in your ideal winter vacation spot. MoveBuddha.com identified the top 20 winter vacation destinations across four different categories -- snow and slope, sun and sand, cozy and cuddly, and trails and trekking -- and found how much the average home costs in each destination.

Here's a look at how much it costs to buy a winter vacation home in these popular destinations.

aluxum / Getty Images

How Much a Winter Vacation Home Costs in the Best 'Snow & Slope' Cities

MoveBuddha.com selected these destination cities based on their ideal skiing temperatures, annual average snowfall, number of ski resorts within a 20-mile radius and number of ski lifts in the state.

welcomia / Shutterstock.com

1. Breckenridge, Colorado

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $1.23 million

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

2. Claremont, New Hampshire

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $175,817

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Anchorage, Alaska

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $355,881

Artur Didyk / Shutterstock.com

4. Hurley, Wisconsin

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $75,285

Photo disclaimer: Photo is for representational purposes only.

Ditty_about_summer / Shutterstock.com

5. Ironwood, Michigan

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $58,990

Photo disclaimer: Photo is for representational purposes only.

BraunS / Getty Images

How Much a Winter Vacation Home Costs in the Best 'Sun & Sand' Cities

These winter vacation destinations were chosen for their high temperatures in November through February and the number of nearby beaches.

maximkabb / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Honolulu

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $1.13 million

Shutterstock.com

2. Corpus Christi, Texas

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $213,896

Anthony M. Inswasty / iStock.com

3. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $336,000

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

4. San Diego

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $882,659

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. St. Petersburg, Florida

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $831,000

kupicoo / Getty Images

How Much a Winter Vacation Home Costs in the Best 'Cozy & Cuddly' Cities

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Utica, New York

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $164,739

Steven D Reynolds / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Muskegon, Michigan

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $157,262

Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Greece, New York

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $261,000

Photo disclaimer: Photo is for representational purposes only.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Syracuse, New York

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $148,533

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

5. Burlington, Vermont

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $420,837

vernonwiley / Getty Images

How Much a Winter Vacation Home Costs in the Best 'Trails & Trekking' Cities

Shutterstock.com

1. Enterprise, Nevada

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $315,000

Shutterstock.com

2. St. George, Utah

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $443,007

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Elizabeth, New Jersey

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $381,020

SWInsider / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Las Cruces, New Mexico

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $479,000

Paul Gana / Shutterstock.com

5. Grand Junction, Colorado

Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $335,925

