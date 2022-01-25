How Much It Costs To Buy a Home in These Popular Winter Vacation Destinations
Whether you're someone who likes to hit the slopes or flee cold weather for warmer climates, you may be considering purchasing a second home in your ideal winter vacation spot. MoveBuddha.com identified the top 20 winter vacation destinations across four different categories -- snow and slope, sun and sand, cozy and cuddly, and trails and trekking -- and found how much the average home costs in each destination.
Here's a look at how much it costs to buy a winter vacation home in these popular destinations.
How Much a Winter Vacation Home Costs in the Best 'Snow & Slope' Cities
MoveBuddha.com selected these destination cities based on their ideal skiing temperatures, annual average snowfall, number of ski resorts within a 20-mile radius and number of ski lifts in the state.
1. Breckenridge, Colorado
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $1.23 million
2. Claremont, New Hampshire
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $175,817
3. Anchorage, Alaska
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $355,881
4. Hurley, Wisconsin
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $75,285
Photo disclaimer: Photo is for representational purposes only.
5. Ironwood, Michigan
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $58,990
Photo disclaimer: Photo is for representational purposes only.
How Much a Winter Vacation Home Costs in the Best 'Sun & Sand' Cities
These winter vacation destinations were chosen for their high temperatures in November through February and the number of nearby beaches.
1. Honolulu
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $1.13 million
2. Corpus Christi, Texas
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $213,896
3. Port St. Lucie, Florida
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $336,000
4. San Diego
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $882,659
5. St. Petersburg, Florida
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $831,000
How Much a Winter Vacation Home Costs in the Best 'Cozy & Cuddly' Cities
1. Utica, New York
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $164,739
2. Muskegon, Michigan
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $157,262
3. Greece, New York
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $261,000
Photo disclaimer: Photo is for representational purposes only.
4. Syracuse, New York
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $148,533
5. Burlington, Vermont
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $420,837
How Much a Winter Vacation Home Costs in the Best 'Trails & Trekking' Cities
1. Enterprise, Nevada
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $315,000
2. St. George, Utah
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $443,007
3. Elizabeth, New Jersey
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $381,020
4. Las Cruces, New Mexico
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $479,000
5. Grand Junction, Colorado
Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $335,925
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Buy a Home in These Popular Winter Vacation Destinations