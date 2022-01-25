How Much It Costs To Buy a Home in These Popular Winter Vacation Destinations

Whether you're someone who likes to hit the slopes or flee cold weather for warmer climates, you may be considering purchasing a second home in your ideal winter vacation spot. MoveBuddha.com identified the top 20 winter vacation destinations across four different categories -- snow and slope, sun and sand, cozy and cuddly, and trails and trekking -- and found how much the average home costs in each destination.

Here's a look at how much it costs to buy a winter vacation home in these popular destinations.

How Much a Winter Vacation Home Costs in the Best 'Snow & Slope' Cities

MoveBuddha.com selected these destination cities based on their ideal skiing temperatures, annual average snowfall, number of ski resorts within a 20-mile radius and number of ski lifts in the state.

1. Breckenridge, Colorado

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $1.23 million

2. Claremont, New Hampshire

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $175,817

3. Anchorage, Alaska

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $355,881

4. Hurley, Wisconsin

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $75,285

5. Ironwood, Michigan

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $58,990

How Much a Winter Vacation Home Costs in the Best 'Sun & Sand' Cities

These winter vacation destinations were chosen for their high temperatures in November through February and the number of nearby beaches.

1. Honolulu

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $1.13 million

2. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $213,896

3. Port St. Lucie, Florida

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $336,000

4. San Diego

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $882,659

5. St. Petersburg, Florida

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $831,000

How Much a Winter Vacation Home Costs in the Best 'Cozy & Cuddly' Cities

1. Utica, New York

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $164,739

2. Muskegon, Michigan

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $157,262

3. Greece, New York

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $261,000

4. Syracuse, New York

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $148,533

5. Burlington, Vermont

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $420,837

How Much a Winter Vacation Home Costs in the Best 'Trails & Trekking' Cities

1. Enterprise, Nevada

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $315,000

2. St. George, Utah

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $443,007

3. Elizabeth, New Jersey

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $381,020

4. Las Cruces, New Mexico

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $479,000

5. Grand Junction, Colorado

  • Average cost of a three-bedroom home: $335,925

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Buy a Home in These Popular Winter Vacation Destinations

