How much will it cost a family of four to go to the Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys will play the Washington Commanders on Thursday for their annual Thanksgiving Day game. How much would it cost a family of four to attend the game at AT&T Stadium?
The Cowboys online box office has too few tickets available for a family of four, but there are a few options in the secondary ticket market.
A family willing to stand for the entire game could find tickets for as low as $53 per person or $212 for the whole group on Ticketmaster. If standing isn’t an option the cheapest sitting tickets start at $166, or $664 for a family.
What about concessions?
the Official Dallas Cowboys app which offers in-seat delivery for various food and drinks.
If a family wants to keep it basic a regular hot dog costs $7.31 and a chili hot dog costs $7.31 on the app. If they want to get a little more fancy brisket mac and cheese costs $16.50 and the birria quesadilla costs $25.
Attendees can find drink prices of $6 for water, $7.04 for a soda for in-seat delivery. There is no beer available on the app and the average beer at AT&T Stadium will cost $9.25.
For Thursday’s game, the cheapest parking available is $108 on the Cowboys website.
The total for a family of four with all of the cheapest concession options comes to $825.24 but could go above $1,000 with more expensive options or be markedly cheaper with standing-room-only tickets.