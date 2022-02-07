How Much It Will Cost To Attend Super Bowl LVI — Plus $5K at Least for Tickets!

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vance Cariaga
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

So, you’ve beaten the odds and scored tickets to Super Bowl LVI in sunny Los Angeles — no easy feat, as we’ll get to in a bit — and you’re all geared up to watch the Cincinnati Bengals battle the L.A. Rams for NFL supremacy at SoFi Stadium on February 13. Congratulations! Now get ready to spend a lot more money, because it’s a sure bet you will.

See: Tips for Throwing a Winning Super Bowl Party on a Tight Budget
Find: The Cost To Go To the Super Bowl the Year You Were Born

Let’s say you make a full weekend of it: flying into Los Angeles on Friday night, February 11, and flying out on Monday morning, February 14 — making sure you get home in time to give your sweetheart a nice Valentine’s Day gift. You book a hotel room for three nights and a rental car for the equivalent of two-and-a-half days. You eat typical meals while in L.A.

In this scenario, you can expect to spend about $1,400, according to cost analyses conducted by Priceline.com and various food sites. This assumes you’ll be paying the average price on plane tickets, hotels, rental cars and restaurant meals.

Let’s get out the telestrator and break down the play-by-play:

Flight: $210

The average round trip ticket to fly into into LAX over Super Bowl weekend is $210, according to Priceline.com. Of course, this varies depending on where you’re flying in from, but that’s the average, so we’ll go with that.

News: Discount Airlines Frontier and Spirit Merge in $6.6 Billion Deal

Hotel: $804

Priceline.com estimates that the average daily hotel rate in Los Angeles for Super Bowl weekend is $268, so for three nights it comes to just a little over $800. Keep in mind that the average daily hotel rate is about 14% higher ($305) if you’re staying within five miles of Inglewood, where SoFi Stadium is located.

Car Rental: $200

The average daily car rental rate in Los Angeles over Super Bowl weekend is $82, according to Priceline.com. Because car rental rates are typically charged over 24-hour blocks, you might not have to pay the average day rate of $82 if you fly in Friday night and leave Monday morning. Let’s figure you have the car for 60 hours instead of 72 hours. In this case, your cost would be somewhere in the neighborhood of $200 instead of $246.

Learn: 13 Insider Secrets From Travel Agents That Will Save You Money

Food: $200

This is where things get tricky. The Budget Your Trip website estimates that average food costs in Los Angeles are $35 per day, but that assumes you’re eating a cheap breakfast and being very conservative with your spending on lunch and dinner. On the other hand, the Hikersbay website estimates that a three-course meal at a mid-range restaurant averages about $78 per couple, or $39 per person.

So, assume you eat at a mid-range restaurant for dinner on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. That’s around $120 total. Breakfast and lunch on Saturday should cost a total of about $20 total if you’re watching your pennies. Add another $10 for breakfast on Super Bowl Sunday, and $10 more for breakfast on Monday before you fly out.

Explore: Should You Buy Groceries at the Dollar Store?

On Sunday, the game starts at 3:30 p.m. West Coast time, so you’ll probably grab a late lunch there. You can expect to spend $36 for two beers and two hot dogs at SoFi Stadium (you’re being thrifty here), according to the Cheapism.com website. After leaving the stadium around 7:30 pm and driving through L.A. traffic back to your hotel, you’ll probably want dinner out.

Here’s the final score on meals: Two breakfasts totaling $20, two lunches totaling $46, and three dinners totaling $120, for a total of $186, but you should probably round up to $200 to account for that extra dessert or bevy you might want.

The total of all four categories is $1,414, but go ahead and round down for $1,400.

Advice: How To Create a Budget — and Stick To It

Oh Yeah, About Those Tickets …

All of the above assumes you’ve magically scored tickets to the big game, but the reality is that Super Bowl LVI ticket prices are soaring — the cheapest ticket available costs $5,300, according to TicketIQ data.

And if you want to sit comfortably in the lower levels of SoFi Stadium, that’ll cost you approximately $8,870. The debate over the outrageousness of these prices has been raging over the weekend, but that’s a whole other story.

If you do manage to get in, though, enjoy the game!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Will Cost To Attend Super Bowl LVI — Plus $5K at Least for Tickets!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • Shiffrin's fall in Olympic giant slalom will stick with her

    BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will not soon forget what happened Monday in her first race of the Beijing Olympics. The poor transition that came five turns, and about 10 seconds, into the defense of her 2018 gold medal in the giant slalom. The skidding slide onto her left side. The missed gate that meant she was done so early in the opening run of a two-leg event. The first “DNF” — “Did Not Finish” — next to her name on any GS result sheet in more than four years, a streak encompassing 30 race

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They come later at a special ceremony where the day's winners gather. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned with a golden wreath. A similar ritual un

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • After the crash, Emily Sweeney back on luge's Olympic stage

    BEIJING (AP) — It has come up in conversations for four years. The Crash. USA Luge’s Emily Sweeney has had hundreds of them in her sliding career, yet there’s only one that people want to talk about. Such is what happens after somebody breaks their neck and their back at the Olympics. Now four years removed from the scare of her life, Sweeney is back on her sport’s biggest stage. She’s one of the many legitimate medal hopefuls in the women’s luge event at the Beijing Olympics, which begins Monda

  • Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 on Saturday in the final 3-on-3 match to win the NHL All-Star Game. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza's first trip to Las Vegas, which has become a major stage for hockey's top league since the expansion Vegas Golden Knights entered in 2017. The 34-year-old Giroux, a s

  • Kerri Einarson wins 3rd consecutive Canadian women's curling championship

    The waiting was the worst for Team Canada. For several agonizing minutes Kerri Einarson and her two-time defending champions had to wait and watch while Krista McCarville’s Northern Ontario rink decided on their final shot attempt. “We were just running through what she might have,” said third Val Sweeting. “We were just hoping we did the right things. It worked out.” Einarson’s rink held off a late rally by McCarville for a 9-6 victory to win their third consecutive Scotties Tournament of Heart

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw